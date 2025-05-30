Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan occur often and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the north-western edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

