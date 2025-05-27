Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan."

EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/lFClEJ0pr2 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 27, 2025

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

