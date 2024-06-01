Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], June 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 33.51 N and Longitude 86.05 E and at a depth of 30 kilometres, the NCS stated. The earthquake occurred on Saturday at 4:29 pm (IST), according to NCS.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/06/2024 16:29:09 IST, Lat: 33.51 N, Long: 86.05 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Xizang."

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. Further details are awaited.

