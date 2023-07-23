Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Myanmar
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], July 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has jolted Myanmar on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported.
It took place at 22:01:22 IST, at a depth of 90 Km.
According to NCS, the epicenter of the quake was found at Latitude: 22.22 and Longitude: 94.11, respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 22:01:22 IST, Lat: 22.22 & Long: 94.11, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Myanmar," the NCS tweeted.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
