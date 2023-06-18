Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Pakistan
By ANI | Published: June 18, 2023 11:31 PM2023-06-18T23:31:23+5:302023-06-18T23:35:21+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 10.04 pm (IST) on Sunday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 22:04:51 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 68.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966," tweeted NCS.
Further details are awaited.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
On June 13, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other towns, causing people to flee their homes, Geo News reported.
Earlier, on May 28, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan.
