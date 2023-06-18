Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 10.04 pm (IST) on Sunday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 22:04:51 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 68.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

On June 13, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other towns, causing people to flee their homes, Geo News reported.

Earlier, on May 28, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor