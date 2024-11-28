Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Tajikistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], November 28 : An Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Tajikistan in the late hours of Wednesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

As per the data shared by the National Centre of Seismology, it was noted that the earthquake took place on November 27 at 11:01 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres.

The coordinates of the earthquake were latitude 37.21 N and Longitude 71.49 E., as per the NCS.

The Earthquake occurred in the Pamir Mountain range of Tajikistan, near the Garam Chashma hot springs.

The earthquake occurred near the international border that Tajikistan shares with Afghanistan.

This is the eighth earthquake to take place in Tajikistan in a period of 30 days, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

The World Bank in a previous report had observed, "The territory of the Republic of Tajikistan refers in its entirety to seismically active zone".

The report noted that 50 per cent of the entire territory of the country is located in the seismic zone of 9 magnitudes, 38 per cent, in 8 magnitude zone and 12 per cent in 7 magnitude zone.

In terms of quantity, out of 8 million people living in the country, 73.7 per cent live in 8-9 Magnitude seismic zones and only 26.3 per cent live in 7 magnitude seismic zones, the report mentioned.

As per the World Bank, in the last few years, Tajikistan has seen several earthquakes which took a heavy toll on human lives and caused huge material damage to the economy of the country.

