Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 jolted Nepal on Saturday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at Changunarayan Temple area, Bhaktapur. It occurred at around 2.36 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor