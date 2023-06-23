Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Indonesia
By ANI | Published: June 23, 2023 05:44 AM2023-06-23T05:44:02+5:302023-06-23T05:45:20+5:30
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 256 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake occured at a depth of 35 kms at 04:06:50 (UTC+05:30).
According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 1.354°N and 120.402°E, respectively.
No material damages or casualties have been reported as of yet.
Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."
The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.
