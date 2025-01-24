Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 24 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at 12:53 am (IST) at a depth of 106 kilometres. It was recorded at Latitude 24.68 N and Longitude 94.87 E.

EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/rrO9Z7gjyn — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 23, 2025

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS stated in a post on X.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor