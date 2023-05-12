Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits California's Prattville

By ANI | Published: May 12, 2023 08:26 AM 2023-05-12T08:26:13+5:30 2023-05-12T08:30:09+5:30

Prattville (California) [US], May 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km east ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits California's Prattville | Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits California's Prattville

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits California's Prattville

Next

Prattville (California) [US], May 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km east of Prattville, California on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 04:49:41 (UTC+05:30) and hit Prattville in Plumas County of California at a depth of 5.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40.204°N and 121.110°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Prattville United states geological survey us Us Secretary Of State Us National Public Radio Us State Department Us Army Us Department Of Commerce Us Food And Drug Administration Us Defence Us Justice Department Us District Court