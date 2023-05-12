Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits California's Prattville

Prattville (California) [US], May 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km east of Prattville, California on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 04:49:41 (UTC+05:30) and hit Prattville in Plumas County of California at a depth of 5.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40.204°N and 121.110°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor