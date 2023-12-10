Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Peru

Lima [Peru], December 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale struck 57 km SSW of Paracas, Peru on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 17:22:49 (UTC+05:30), and the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10.0 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 14.355°S and, Longitude: 76.461°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor