Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Japan's Hokkaido

Tokyo, Aug 11 A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ added as quoted by Reuters report.

