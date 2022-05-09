Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Japan's Yonaguni

By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 01:30 PM2022-05-09T13:30:05+5:302022-05-09T13:40:08+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Japan's Yonaguni on Monday, as per European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale occurred 68 km SW of Yonaguni, Japan at 11:53 am IST today," EMSC tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

