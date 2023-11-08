Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolts Timor-Leste

Dili [Timor-Leste], November 8 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck 507km ENE of Dili on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

The quake occured today at 10:22:57 IST, and the depth was recorded at 45 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.9, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:22:57 IST, Latitude: -6.35 and Longitude: 129.59, Depth: 45 Km , Location: 507km ENE of Dili, Timor-Leste," the

National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of casualties are known as of yet.

