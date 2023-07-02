Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Tonga

Nuku`alofa [Tonga], July 2 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck 134 km NW of Neiafu, Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake took place at 10:27:43 (UTC) at a depth of 225.0 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of it was found at latitude 17.853°S and longitude 174.937°W, respectively.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor