Earthquake with 4.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2022 11:24 AM2022-02-15T11:24:47+5:302022-02-15T11:35:08+5:30
An Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology informed.
The epicentre of the earthquake was found at a depth of 60 kilometres. In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 15-02-2022, 10:33:26 IST, Lat: 36.82 & Long: 72.61, Depth: 60 Km , Location: 185km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan"
No casualties are reported so far. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor