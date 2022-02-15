Earthquake with 4.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology informed.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found at a depth of 60 kilometres. In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 15-02-2022, 10:33:26 IST, Lat: 36.82 & Long: 72.61, Depth: 60 Km , Location: 185km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan"

No casualties are reported so far. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

