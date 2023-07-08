East Turkistan Govt-In-Exile holds parliamentary candidate elections across Europe

Brussels [Belgium], July 8 : The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has successfully concluded exiled parliamentary candidate elections across Europe.

The primary objective of holding exiled parliamentary elections in Europe was to fortify the democratic foundations of the exiled government, reinforce its political significance and empower the East Turkistan diaspora through local parliamentary candidate elections, The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) announced in a press release.

"These historic parliamentary candidate elections serve as a prelude to the East Turkistan Government in Exile's 9th Parliament and General Assembly, scheduled to take place in Washington, DC, from November 10th to November 12th, 2023, during which a new parliament will convene to elect a new government leadership," the press release said.

An official delegation, which included East Turkistan Government-in-Exile President Ghulam Yaghma, Prime Minister Salih Hudayar, and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Yarmemet Baratjan, embarked on diaspora town hall meetings that resonated with democratic ideals, it said.

From June 22 to July 6, the delegation visited East Turkistani diaspora communities in various European nations, bearing witness to the dynamic local parliamentary candidate elections that demonstrated the "indomitable spirit" of the East Turkistani people, according to the press release.

Through town hall meetings and open discussions, the delegation provided a platform to elucidate the significance of the parliamentary elections, stressing the significant role played by the exiled government in shaping the political landscape, the press release said. Their addresses underscored the importance of active participation and enabling the East Turkistani people to wield their influence.

The delegation implemented rigorous conditions for aspiring parliamentary candidates. Robust measures have been taken to safeguard against Chinese and foreign intelligence infiltration, with candidates being subjected to comprehensive background checks and need to be committed to restoring East Turkistan's independence, the press release said.

These measures demonstrate the intricacies of the diaspora society and aim to preempt crises that affected previous elections. The delegation by eliminating arbitrary appointments has ushered in a new era of genuine democracy, according to the ETGE press release.

The East Turkistan Government-in-exile in a press release said, "The parliamentary candidate elections conducted by the East Turkistan government-in-exile in Europe mark a historic milestone in the pursuit of justice, freedom, and independence. They serve as a testament to the unwavering determination and indomitable spirit of the East Turkistan people."

In Sweden, eight East Turkistani individuals, including women were elected as parliamentary candidates. Norway has seen a notable expansion in representation, as four parliamentary candidates, including a dynamic group of young graduates, were elected.

The successful parliament candidates election in Belgium resulted in the election of four representatives showcasing a turning point in the relationship between the East Turkistani diaspora community in Belgium and the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

Following rigorous question-and-answer sessions, five parliamentary candidates were elected in France, demonstrating the strength and unity within the French East Turkistani community. Six parliamentary candidates were elected in Switzerland, according to the press release. The election of six parliamentary candidates in Switzerland further strengthens the Government-in-exile's efforts to amplify the voice of the East Turkistan people on the international stage.

Six parliamentary candidates were elected in the Netherlands. The achievement showcases the enthusiasm and dedication of the East Turkistan people in the country and unwavering support for the East Turkistan Government in Exile's mission, the ETGE said in the press release.

The European trip of the East Turkistan Government in Exile's officials culminated in the Netherlands, coinciding with the solemn anniversary of the Urumchi massacre. In a display of solidarity with the East Turkistani Dutch diaspora community, officials of the East Turkistan Government in Exile participated in commemorative activities.

