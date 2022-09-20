Ebola outbreak reported in Uganda, WHO says "in close contact to provide rapid response"

World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that it is in close contact with the Ministry of Health Uganda to provide a rapid response after it confirmed the outbreak of case Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Central Region of the country.

"WHO is in close touch with the Ministry of Health Uganda and is providing support to mount a rapid response and engage communities," the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Earlier, in the day, the Health Ministry of Uganda said in a series of tweets that a confirmed case of Ebola virus was reported in the Mubende District in the Central Region of Uganda. The patients diagnosed with the symptoms later succumbed, the health ministry said.

"Uganda confirms an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Mubende District, Uganda. The confirmed case is a 24-year-old male a resident Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District presented with EVD symptoms and later succumbed," the Uganda Health ministry tweeted.

It further said that the patient was found positive for the virus after the test samples were taken. A rapid response team was immediately sent to the Mubende district for case management.

"The clinical team took off samples for testing at UVRI. Results confirmed that the patient was positive for the Ebola-Sudan strain."

"The Uganda Health Ministry and partners have dispatched a Rapid Response Team to Mubende District to support the teams in surveillance, contact tracing, and case management," the tweet read.

Ebola is a severe and too often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus. Previous Ebola outbreaks and responses have shown that early diagnosis and treatment with optimized supportive care --with fluid and electrolyte repletion and treatment of symptoms--significantly improve survival.

( With inputs from ANI )

