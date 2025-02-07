ECI releases constituency-wise voting data for Delhi assembly elections

Addis Ababa, Feb 7 At the 38th African Union (AU) summit, scheduled for February 12-16, African leaders are expected to discuss issues critical to the continent's future.

The annual gathering, to be held under the AU's 2025 theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations" at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, will focus on reparatory justice and racial healing, alongside other pressing priorities such as the election of the AU Commission (AUC) senior leadership, as well as Africa's socio-economic development, and peace and security.

Experts say the success of these agendas will depend on the collective commitment of African leaders and the continent's ability to translate ambitious goals and aspirations into actionable strategies.

According to the AU, this year's theme, which will be officially launched during the summit, underscores the importance of addressing historical injustices stemming from colonialism, trans-Atlantic enslavement, apartheid, and systemic discrimination.

In its concept note, the AU stressed that reparatory justice is not merely about rectifying past wrongs but also about fostering equity, healing, and recognition of the rights and contributions of Africans from all walks of life, Xinhua news agency reported.

The note outlined a comprehensive approach to realizing the reparatory justice agenda, including historical acknowledgment, financial reparations, land restitution, cultural preservation, policy reforms, international accountability, community empowerment, and continued advocacy.

Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, a former advisor to the AU and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), said the AU's focus on reparatory justice is "bold and commendable," but its successful implementation hinges on a number of critical factors, including Africa's bargaining power and collective unity on the international stage.

"Currently, both the African Union and the continent as a whole possess minimal leverage to compel international accountability for historical wrongs from the colonial era," he told Xinhua in a recent interview. "While the call for financial reparations and the restitution of cultural and economic resources is admirable, achieving these goals demands significant bargaining power and solidarity, qualities that both Africa and its individual nations currently seem to lack when it comes to reparatory justice."

The upcoming summit is expected to provide an opportunity for African leaders and the 55-member pan-African bloc to articulate a clear roadmap for advancing the reparations agenda. This includes engaging with international bodies, fostering partnerships with the African diaspora, and mobilizing resources to support initiatives aimed at addressing historical injustices. Its success will largely depend on the AU's ability to galvanize support from member states, regional economic communities, and civil society organizations.

Another major item on the agenda at the summit is the election of the AUC's senior leadership positions, including the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and six commissioners.

With all the eight senior leadership positions of the AUC open for candidates, the AU has emphasized that the election process is guided by the principles of equitable regional representation, inclusivity, and merit-based selection.

The three candidates for the AUC chairperson position are Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and Madagascar's former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

In December, the three candidates announced their priorities for advancing the AUC's aspirations for an integrated, united and prosperous Africa. During a televised debate broadcast live to African citizens, they elaborated their vision, strategies and resolve to advance the transformative role of the AU in addressing Africa's existing and emerging development and security challenges.

Costantinos, the former AU and ECA advisor, said one of the key potential focus areas for the incoming AUC leadership is enhancing the role and capabilities of the AU in driving Africa's transformative vision for a prosperous, united, and peaceful continent.

"The incoming leadership will face the challenge of devising innovative solutions to address Africa's development and security challenges," he said. "These hurdles encompass poverty, inequality, conflict, and recurring insecurities, among others."

The new leadership is expected to implement various continental strategies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the continent's human capital, while also striving to achieve key continental development goals, such as eradicating absolute poverty, promoting good governance and democracy, ensuring access to quality education and healthcare, and fostering overall socio-economic development, Costantinos said.

With the worsening crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the AU summit is expected address Africa's peace and security challenges, which remain a significant barrier to the continent's development.

The AU has emphasized the summit's significance as an important platform in Africa's quest toward harnessing the nexus between peace and socio-economic development, as outlined in Agenda 2063, the continent's 50-year development blueprint.

As part of the annual gathering, the AU Executive Council meeting, comprising foreign ministers from AU members, is scheduled for February 12-13, followed by the assembly of African heads of state and government on February 15-16.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor