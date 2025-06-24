ECO FAWN CEO raises voice at 59th UNHRC against Pahalgam terror attack, urges global solidarity

Geneva [Switzerland], June 24 : In a video intervention at the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Mettu Sai Sampath, Chief Executive Officer of ECO FAWN Society, brought global attention to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that occurred on 22 April 2025. Speaking under the agenda item "Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on International Solidarity," Sampath called for urgent international condemnation and cooperative action against cross-border terrorism that violates the very essence of peace, dignity, and human rights.

According to the press release of ECO FAWN Society, Sampath emphasised that the Pahalgam massacre, in which 26 innocent Indian civiliansall male tourists, including workers and small business ownerswere brutally killed, was not an act of war or an isolated conflict. He stressed that it was a deliberate act of terror against peaceful civilians, perpetrated in a region internationally known for its ecological beauty and sustainable tourism.

"This was not a conflict-related encounter. These were civilians targeted deliberately during a peaceful excursion. The right to life, freedom of movement, and human dignity were attacked in the most barbaric manner. The victims were not combatants; they were ordinary citizens exercising their right to travel and coexist in peace," Sampath stated in his address.

The press release stated that ECO FAWN Society, a recognised voice in environmental and human rights advocacy, used the platform of the UNHRC not only to mourn the loss but also to urge the international community to act with resolve.

Sampath called upon the Council to recognise the Pahalgam attack as a gross violation of international solidarity and human rights; unequivocally condemn all forms of terrorism, especially those targeting innocent civilians; encourage global cooperation in identifying and bringing to justice the perpetrators and their supporters; and strengthen solidarity with States combating terrorism, while ensuring full compliance with human rights norms.

Sampath warned that terrorism thrives when the global conscience remains silent and that genuine solidarity must extend beyond rhetoric into meaningful international collaboration. "Let our solidarity be meaningful, just, and unwavering," he concluded.

