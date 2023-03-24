"Economic fugitives should face justice": MEA on Mehul Choksi

New Delhi [India], March 24 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated that economic fugitives like Mehul Choksi should face justice.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "On the issue of Mehul Choksi. Look, I use the word, you know, red corner notice. Yes, let me just take the larger name. Our focus is on getting economic fugitives to face justice in India. And we will continue specific issues in today's regarding red corner notice. Otherwise, look, I have to direct you to the concern. I think they issued a detailed press release. I really don't have anything to add to that."

Notably, Interpol revoked the Red Corner list against Mehul Choksi. The removal from the Interpol database of Red Notices will make the fugitive diamantaire eligible to travel at will to any other country, apart from India where he faces multiple cases, according to government sources.

However, the sources said the removal of the Red Corner Notice by the global police body against Choksi will have no bearing on the Punjab National Bank scam case, which is already at an advanced stage.

Red Corner Notices are issued against fugitives and are considered as a request to law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it remains in active communication with Commission for Control of INTERPOL's Files (CCF) and other bodies in INTERPOL after it removed the Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor