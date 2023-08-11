ECOWAS orders ‘immediate activation’ of standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger

Abuja [Nigeria], August 11 : West African leaders on Thursday ordered the "immediate activation" and the "deployment" of a regional standby force to restore constitutional order in the coup-hit Niger, CNN reported.

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held a meeting in Nigeria's Abuja after the expiration of the one-week ultimatum they gave to Niger's military junta. ECOWAS leaders called for a deployment “to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger,” Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, said in a statement.

The statement stressed a "determination to keep all options on the table for the peaceful resolution of the crisis," according to CNN. Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since July after Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup d’etat by the presidential guard.

After the coup, ECOWAS announced sanctions and issued an ultimatum to Niger's ruling military junta: stand down within a week or face a potential military intervention. The deadline on August 6 expired without any change in the political situation. ECOWAS leaders have said their preference is to find a diplomatic solution to the situation and would dispatch troops as a last resort.

The regional bloc will "uphold all measures and principles" agreed upon by the extraordinary summit held on Niger in July, according to CNN report. Enacting strong sanctions against Niger's military junta were decided in the summit.

Omar Alieu Touray warned of consequences for member states who by their action directly or indirectly obstructed the peaceful resolution of the crisis, CNN reported. Mali and Burkina Faso, led by soldiers who seized power, have expressed solidarity with Niger’s junta.

The two West African nations said that any military intervention would be seen as a declaration of war. Meanwhile, Guinea has also expressed support for Niger.

Earlier this week, Niger’s coup leaders closed the country’s airspace after rejecting an ultimatum from West African states to reinstate Niger President Mohamed Bazoum or risk military intervention, Al Jazeera reported.

The move announced late on Sunday, came as tens of thousands of coup supporters gathered at a stadium in Niger’s capital, Niamey, to cheer on the generals who seized power – or the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the CNSP, cited the ECOWAS' military intervention threat for the airspace closure, as per the Al Jazeera report. Abdramane said in a statement read out on national television, that there had been a pre-deployment of forces in two Central African countries in preparation for intervention. However, he did not share details.

“In the face of the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighbouring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday… for all aircraft until further notice,” Al Jazeera quoted Abdramane as saying.

He added, "Niger’s armed forces and all our defence and security forces, backed by the unfailing support of our people, are ready to defend the integrity of our territory."

