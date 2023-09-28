ED arrests 1 in Pulpally Service Co-operative Bank fraud case

New Delhi, Sep 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sajeevan Kollapallil in connection with an ongoing investigation in a money laundering case for fraud in connection with the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank, an official said.

The accused was produced before the PMLA Special Court in Kozhikode which sent him to ED's custody till September 30.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Wayanad, Kerala, against the governing body members and bank officials of the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank, Wayanad.

The ED investigation revealed that the bank officials and its governing body members sanctioned enhanced loans without the consent and knowledge of the loan applicants by overvaluing the properties offered as collateral and the over and above amount of the loans were given to a private individual named Sajeevan Kollapallil.

The loans were not repaid by the applicants and thus caused a total loss of Rs 5.62 crore to the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor