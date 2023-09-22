ED files charge sheet against GDS Builders Pvt. Ltd officials, bank officers

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has filed a Prosecution Complaint in a special PMLA court here against GDS Builders Pvt Ltd Director Uma Sankar Patro, Union Bank of India Nayapally Branch's erstwhile Assistant Manager Ashwini Kumar Patra, and Dwarka Jewellers.

The court has taken cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on FIRs registered by the CBI, and Odisha ACB under various sections of IPC, and Prevention of Corruption Act, against Patra, bank officers, borrowers and the real estate company in connection with misappropriation of housing loans.

The ED had earlier carried out search operations under PMLA at eight premises related to Patra and his related persons wherein cash amounting to Rs 15 lakh and gold jewellery to the tune of Rs 1.13 crore were seized.

A Provisional Attachment Order in the case was also issued on May 29 attaching properties spread across Puri and Bhubaneswar, worth Rs 19.67 crore.

Patra was taken into ED custody from whereby further incriminating evidences were gathered. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

