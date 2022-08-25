Edible oil producers asked to declare net quantity in volume without temp

New Delhi, Aug 25 The Centre on Thursday advised the Edible Oil Manufacturers and importers to declare net quantity on edible oil in volume without temperature in addition to declaring the same in weight.

The manufacturers or importers are declaring net quantity of edible oil in volume mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the units of mass. It has been observed that such a declaration of net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. in terms of volume keeping the volume fixed (for example 1 litre) at different temperatures with mass, differs, when the packaging mentions a higher temperature.

Like the weight of soyabean edible oil may be different at different temperatures keeping the volume one litre. For instance, its weight is 919.1 gram at 21 degree C and 892.6 gram at 60 degree C.

"The manufacturers, packers and importers of edible oil etc. have been advised to pack the said products without mentioning temperature and to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct," said the department of Consumer Affairs.

They have also been advised by the department of Consumer Affairs to correct their labeling of declaring net quantity in the units of volume without mentioning temperature with weight of the product, within six months from the date of direction issued, upto January 15, 2023.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

