"Editors removed... jailed since change of government," says senior Bangladesh Editor

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 3 : On World Press Freedom Day, concerns over media independence in Bangladesh have resurfaced, with journalist Golam Rahman, Editor of Ajker Patrika, a Bengali daily newspaper of Bangladesh, voicing alarm over growing censorship and lack of transparency in the country's media.

Speaking about the political shift that occurred in 2024, Rahman pointed to a pattern of editorial reshuffles and arrests, describing it as a "silent crisis."

While speaking with ANI, Rahman said, "Since the changeover in Bangladesh last year, July-August, we find there are changes in the media sector. We also find that some of the editors were removed from their positions in newspapers and television, and some new people joined them. Their process of joining is not very transparent."

He added, "Because of a lack of transparency, the selection of those key positions in the media is challenging. We find there is a silent crisis in the media that is going on because the media is writing and reporting matters, but many of our editors and key people in the media are not feeling safe to write and express their opinions. They are a bit shaky to express their opinion in full length... We understand some people were in prison, some people were arrested, and some key editors of the newspapers were also arrested. Those are stumbling blocks in the freedom of expression..."

More than two dozen outlets changed leadership positions following the July uprising last year. Some journalists are facing murder charges. The authorities concerned are also investigating their bank accounts. The government has cancelled the accreditation cards of the journalists. Some journalists faced job cuts.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day in 1993, marking an important milestone in the protection of freedom of expression and media freedom.

According to The Daily Star report, editors of at least eight newspapers and heads of news in 11 private television channels have been either dismissed or forced to resign, while some left their jobs.

The interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus claims the government neither helped anyone nor intervened in changing the ownership or leadership in any privately owned media houses. The government says private news organisations have changed their leadership on their own.

