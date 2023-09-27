"Efforts is on...to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns": EAM Jaishankar on Manipur violence

New York [US], September 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) reiterated that efforts are underway to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns in Manipur and said that one aspect of the problem has been the “destabilising impact” of migrants, combined with some other tensions which have a long history.

Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, Jaishankar said, "If you ask me what is happening today in Manipur...One part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come, that’s one aspect of it. There are also tensions which have a long history, that precedes that.”

He further said that the state government as well as the centre has to find a way through which normalcy returns to the state.

“The effort is on the part of the State Government and Union government, to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns, the arms that were seized during that periods are recovered. There is adequate law and order enforcement, so the incidents of violence don’t happen,” he added.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Notably, only STs can buy land in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days.

Meanwhile, CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Manipur today in a special flight along with other officials to investigate the murder of two students by suspected armed men, official sources said.

On Monday, a fresh protest flared up in the state after two students were brutally murdered by suspected armed men.

