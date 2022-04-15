New Delhi, April 15 Egypt has approved India as a wheat supplier, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

"Indian farmers are feeding the world," tweeted the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.

"Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier. Modi Govt. steps in as world looks for reliable alternate sources for steady food supply."

"Our farmers have ensured our granaries overflow & we are ready to serve the world."

The development comes as the global supply of wheat is getting constrained due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Both the nations are major global producers of wheat.

On the other hand, Egypt is a major wheat importer in the world.

Recently, India has diversified its wheat exports market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor