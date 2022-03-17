Egypt: Man kills wife for 1 Dirhams

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in Egypt for stabbing his wife to death after 20 days of their marriage over 5 Egyptian pounds. According to police investigations, the victim’s husband was found to be the perpetrator of the crime. He is said to have stabbed her in the back multiple times following a heated altercation.

Investigations revealed the girl was a minor and was forced to marry by her mother after her father’s death. Eyewitnesses said that the couple had an altercation that developed into a violent quarrel over the victim asking her husband to give her EGP 5 to buy some basic necessities. He refused and instead of giving her money, he stabbed her to death using kitchen knife. The husband was arrested together with the victim’s mother, for forcing her daughter into marriage at a young age.