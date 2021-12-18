Eight dead, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Karachi

At least eight people died in a blast in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion happened in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani publication said that police and rescued officials have reached the site. The injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital.

Media reports said that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor