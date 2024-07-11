Eight killed in separate car accidents in Iraq
By IANS | Published: July 11, 2024 12:53 PM2024-07-11T12:53:55+5:302024-07-11T12:55:11+5:30
Baghdad, July 11 Eight people were killed and three injured in two car accidents in north of the ...
Baghdad, July 11 Eight people were killed and three injured in two car accidents in north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a police source said.
In one accident, three civilians and an army officer were killed when two civilian cars collided on a road near a village located south of the northern city of Kirkuk, Major Sabah al-Obaidi from Kirkuk police told Xinhua news agency.
The accident resulted in the wounding of another army officer and two civilians, al-Obaidi said, adding that the accident was a result of overtaking.
In a separate accident, four civilians were killed when two cars collided on the main road between Kirkuk and Tikrit, the capital of Salahuddin province, al-Obaidi added, Xinhua news agency reported.
Last month, Abdul-Zahara al-Hindawi, spokesman of the Ministry of Planning, said a ministry report showed that 11,552 traffic accidents occurred in 2023 in Iraq, with 3,019 people killed, mainly due to negligence of traffic rules and deteriorating road conditions.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app