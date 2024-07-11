Pakistan Clash: Four Security Personnel, Three Terrorists Killed

Islamabad, July 11: Four security personnel and three terrorists were killed in a clash in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement has said. The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said on Wednesday that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district of the province on the reported presence of a high-profile terrorist, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the conduct of the operation, after a fire exchange, three terrorists were killed, including a terrorist commander, said the ISPR, adding that four security personnel also lost their lives during the intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, said the ISPR statement.

