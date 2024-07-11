Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is unable to run government, says President Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 : The leadership of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Punjab expressed serious concerns to President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting regarding the federal and provincial governments, ARY News reported citing sources on Thursday.

According to the people with knowledge of the development, the PPP Punjab leadership insisted at the meeting that the party is being "denied" of its rights and that the federal and provincial governments are not working with it.

The Punjabi PPP ticket holders said that the problems in their individual seats were not being addressed.

The leaders informed Asif Ali Zardari, "We also received votes and the people of our constituencies voters have to be satisfied."

The PPP Punjab leadership's problems would be resolved, the president promised.

"The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is unable to run government: President Zardari. Now I have returned to the ground myself and uplift works will be carried out from Islamabad to Lahore. No political party can compete with the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP)," President Zardari added, as per ARY News.

He asserted that the PPP is skilled at both installing and toppling governments. Nonetheless, the president urged his party's members to cooperate and have conversations to settle conflicts.

Meanwhile, PPP leader named Ali Haider Gilani said that the inhabitants of South Punjab should not be considered as subjects.

He took up the issue of the Punjab government's destruction of the South Punjab Secretariat, which the previous government had constructed. He mentioned that the current administration has fired every secretary in the South Punjab Secretariat, reported ARY News.

He criticized the leadership in Lahore, accusing them of being unwilling to acknowledge the people of South Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor