Myanmar Ferry Accident: Eight Missing, Including Three Students, After Collision in Yangon River (See Pics)

Yangon, July 10: Eight people, including three students, are missing after a ferry carrying 16 passengers capsized in a river in Yangon, Myanmar, an official from a rescue organisation told Xinhua on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 8.10 a.m. local time on Wednesday when the ferry collided with a parked ship, causing it to overturn, the official said, reports Xinhua news agency.



See Pics:



Nine people were rescued and eight are missing after a boat capsized in the Yangon River in Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon on Wednesday, the Myanmar Fire Service Department said. Rescue groups are searching for the missing passengers. Photo: MFSD #WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/7p2EVsLQo7 — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) July 10, 2024

Eight people have been rescued, while the other eight are still missing, the official said. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals, he added. Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor