Elderly Sikh who murdered his wife in London jailed for 15 years

London, Nov 2 A 79-year-old Sikh man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 years after murdering his wife with a wooden rounders bat at their home in east London in May this year.

Tarsame Singh was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to killing his 77-year-old wife, Maya Devi.

On May 2, Singh walked into the Romford police station and told the front desk that he had just killed his wife, following which officers immediately attended the house on Cowdray Way in Elm Park and found Maya unresponsive on the living room floor.

The wooden rounders bat was found nearby and significant amounts of blood staining was found on the carpet and nearby walls.

Maya was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be blunt force head injuries.

Singh was charged the next day and remanded into custody.

Met Police's Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who led the investigation, said: “This is a tragic case and one which has left the couple’s three children utterly distraught. No-one should ever lose their mother in this way and we will continue to think of, and support them, at this difficult time.

"Singh has never admitted what caused him to act in such a violent way that evening but we are pleased he has pleaded guilty and will now face a significant custodial sentence."

Singh ran a post office along with his wife in Rainham, an east London suburb close to his home, for many years before recently retiring.

Both Singh and Maya, parents of a son and two daughters, are originally from India but had been living in Britain for more than 50 years.

