Election Commission of Pakistan sets up monitoring centers for 2024 polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up election monitoring and control centres to receive public complaints for the upcoming polls, which are slated to take place in February, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the ECP local chapter, the centres, which go beyond Islamabad, have been set up at the province, divisional, and district levels for quick resolution.

Reliable sources, according to ARY News stated that to promptly handle and settle concerns, qualified staff had been stationed at the Election Monitoring and Control Centres.

The control rooms will keep in touch with all pertinent parties and individuals, such as district and returning officers, preliminary findings, and returning officers.

For the convenience of complainants, a helpline has also been established at 111-327-000. It will initially be open from 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening, ARY News reported.

It is important to note that yesterday, December 30, marked the conclusion of the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the general elections of 2024.

Until this Wednesday, nomination papers can be appealed.

Decisions about these appeals will be made by the 10th of the following month.

On January 11, the preliminary list of candidates will be made available, and by January 12, candidates may withdraw their candidature papers.

On the thirteenth of the next month, the electoral emblems will be assigned, and on February 8, general elections will take place.

