"Election going to be close, let's get out there and win this thing...": Barack Obama urges US voters to back Harris, Walz

Washinton DC, [US], November 5 : Former US President Barack Obama has said that the US Presidential election will be close and urged Americans to vote in large numbers for Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Obama said Americans will be going to the polls to show "what we stand for". Voting began in the US presidential election earlier in the day.

"Today is Election Day. Millions of Americans will be going to the polls to show the world who we are and what we stand for. Find out where and when you can vote today at http://IWillVote.com. And once you do, I want to see your voting sticker. I'll be sharing your posts throughout the day. Let's get out there and win this thing!" he said.

Obama also posted a video in which he urged people to involve their family, neighbours, make a plan and go to vote. He said a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner so it is vital for people to vote in large numbers.

"Folks, this election is going to be close. In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner. So you need to get out there and vote," he said.

"So tell your family, talk to your neighbours, make a plan, go to the polls with your friends, and vote. Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Head to IWillVote.com to look up your polling place today," he added.

Harris and Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight battle, with polls indicating a near-even split in key battleground states.

Obama has campaigned for Harris, highlighting her readiness for the presidency and commitment to American values.

In their campaigns, Harris and Trump crisscrossed the country, making their final pitches to voters.

Democratic nominee highlighted issues like abortion restrictions and economic growth while Trump emphasised his America-first agenda.

The voters in the US are heading to vote in one of their most consequential elections, which will decide the direction of not just the US but also have an influence on global geopolitics for the next four years.

The polling hours will vary across the states, but most locations will vote between 6 am and 8 pm on Tuesday (local time).

The first polls will close at around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST) in six states, including Georgia. The final polls will close in the blue state of Hawaii and in the red state of Alaska at 12 am ET (10:30 am IST). Total votes will close by 1 pm ET (11:30 am IST), following which counting will start. The results in small states can be projected soon after polling states; some key battleground states may take hours to project the winner.

