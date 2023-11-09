"Elections in Bangladesh their internal matter...we respect their democratic process": MEA

New Delhi [India], November 9 : The elections in Bangladesh are an internal matter for the country and as a "close friend and partner", New Delhi will continue to support Dhaka's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India respects the democratic process in Bangladesh and it is for the people to decide their own future.

Bagchi made the remarks on being asked about the allegations of a "crackdown" on Opposition leaders in Bangladesh amid multiple arrests of BNP leaders and activities in the country.

Addressing the press briefing, Bagchi said, "We don't want to comment on the policies of a third country. Elections in Bangladesh are an internal matter for them. This is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future".

"As a close friend and partner, we respect their democratic process in Bangladesh and we will continue to support Bangladesh's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation," he added.

Earlier, the United States had expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh after the violence on October 28 and had urged for restraint and creating conditions for free and fair elections.

European Union (EU) also expressed concern over the clashes around Bangladesh National Party's rally and multiple arrests of party leaders.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated, "Concerned by the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh. Justice must be served in all cases."

"Vital to find a peaceful way to participatory elections, conducive to democracy, human rights & fundamental freedoms," he added.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) ahev also raised concerns on the situation in Bangladesh.

Notably, Bangladesh had witnessed heavy tensions between the ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh National party (BNP).

Bangladesh leading opposition leader was sent to jail after being detained in a case filed over an attack on the Chief Justice's home allegedly by activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

During a political rally on October 28, police clashed with the party's leaders and activities in Naya Paltan for several hours. The clash resulted in the deaths of a policeman and a Jubo Dal leader, Dhaka Tribune reported.

More than 7800 BNP leaders and activists were arrested across Bangladesh within a span of eight days. Among those, seven are senior leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, approximately 50 key leaders at district and metropolitan levels, including former members of parliament have been detained in connection with the incident.

Reacting over the incidents, Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, denounced the recent terror activities carried out by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in the name of an anti-government movement, Dhaka Tribune reported.

She said the BNP has once again proved through "resorting to violence" on October 28 that it is a party of "terrorists".

She further ruled the possibility of any dialogue with the BNP and affirmed that the people of Bangladesh "do not want any dialogue with killers."

PM Hasina also reiterated that elections would be conducted in due time, accusing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of attempting to create an abnormal situation ahead of the national election, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

