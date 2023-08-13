Elections will be held in February, says former Opposition leader of Pakistan National Assembly

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 : Former opposition leader in the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz on Saturday said that general elections will be held in February, three months later than the constitutionally allowed limit of 90 days, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Riaz's statement comes after Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar was named as Pakistan's interim Prime Minister. Kakar's appointment as Pakistan caretaker PM came after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz concluded their consultations, according to Dawn. The announcement regarding Pakistan's caretaker PM was made three days after the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

The Pakistan National Assembly was dissolved three days before its mandated period, following which elections are to be held within 90 days, according to Dawn. However, a delay in the elections has become almost certain as the results of the 2023 digital census have been given approval as a fresh limitation, which might take months.

Speaking on Geo News show Naya Pakistan, Riaz said that Pakistan's caretaker PM was selected from Balochistan as there were always complaints regarding the Balochistan region being deprived of its rights, Dawn reported.

In response to a question on whether a "level playing field" will be ensured in the upcoming elections along with the participation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the electoral process, he said, "I cannot provide a definitive answer."

Notably, the process of appointing Pakistan's caretaker PM started a day after the country's National Assembly was dissolved prematurely on August 9. On August 10, Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz held a meeting, during which they exchanged lists of potential candidates for the position.

The second round of consultations took place on Friday at a dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif for outgoing ruling alliance leaders, Dawn reported. After the consultations, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the Pakistan caretaker PM's name will be finalized by Saturday.

On Saturday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country.

Taking to Twitter, the President's Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan's constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM.

"President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister The President approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution," the Pakistan President's office said in a tweet.

