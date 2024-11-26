Elon Musk Lauds India’s Election Efficiency, Questions America’s Slow Process

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has praised India's electoral system, particularly its efficient vote-counting process. His comments came after the recent by-elections in several Indian states, including Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as well as some Lok Sabha seats.

Musk highlighted India's impressive ability to count 640 million votes in just one day during the Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, he pointed out that in California, vote counting can continue for up to 18 days after the election. This led him to question how India manages such a large electoral process so quickly, sparking discussions about the efficiency of India's Election Commission.

Musk's Concerns About EVMs

Despite his admiration for India's voting system, Musk has expressed concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs). As a strong supporter of Donald Trump, he has criticized EVMs, citing the potential risks of hacking. Drawing from his background as a tech entrepreneur, Musk argues that computer systems are vulnerable and has advocated for a return to paper ballots, which he believes are more secure and reliable.

The Delay in California

The slow vote counting in the United States is largely due to its reliance on paper ballots and mail-in voting. In the 2024 presidential election, only 5% of precincts used electronic machines, while the majority used paper-based systems. This manual method significantly extends the counting process.

California, the largest U.S. state with a population of 39 million, illustrates this issue. Of the 16 million people who voted in the November 5 election, around 300,000 votes remained uncounted even two weeks later. This delay is common, as it usually takes the U.S. a week or more to complete vote counting after an election.

Musk’s observations highlight the significant differences in electoral practices between India and the United States, prompting a broader discussion about efficiency, security, and trust in voting systems globally.