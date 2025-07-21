Embassy continuously on job, trying to get Ranjit Singh released from kidnappers: Jitendra Singh on Indian national abducted in Niger

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday announced that the Indian Embassy in Niger has been continuously on the job in retrieving Ranjit Singh, an Indian national from the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was abducted in Niger following a terror attack in the African country's Dosso region on July 15.

On July 15, in a terror attack in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals lost their lives, and one was abducted, the Indian Embassy in Niamey stated.

The Embassy also stated that it is working closely with local authorities regarding repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased and also for the safe release of the abducted Indian national.

In a post on X, the Union Minister of State shared a development on the embassy's work in the country, stating, "Important update and follow-up on Mr Ranjit Singh, hailing from district Ramban in J&K, who has gone missing in Niger. In response to continuous follow-up by my office, the Ministry of External Affairs has sent the following response based on the inputs received from the Indian Embassy in Niamey, Niger. The Indian embassy in Niamay is continuously on the job and trying to get Ranjit Singh released from the alleged kidnappers."

Singh's office had sent a series of e-mails to the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter.

The Ministry of External Affairs replied back, on behalf of the Indian Embassy in Niamey, providing details on the development.

"Embassy are aware of the tragic incident where two Indian nationals lost their lives and the other (Mr. Ranjeet Singh) was kidnapped on July 15, 2025. The embassy is in contact with the host government for repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased at the earliest and safety and early release of the abducted one," the MEA stated in reply to MoS's query.

Earlier on Sunday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep concern over the abduction of Ranjit Singh, who was kidnapped in Niger's Dosso region.

In a post on X, from the J&K Chief Minister's Office, Abdullah urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the MEA to intervene urgently and ensure Ranjit's safe and swift return.

"The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, in Niger. He urges the Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to urgently intervene to secure Ranjeet's safe and swift return," J&K CMO stated on X.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, was working at a construction site when unidentified gunmen attacked, killing two Indians and abducting him.

