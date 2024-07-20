Embassy in Kuwait condoles demise of Indian family of four in fire accident

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 20 : The Indian embassy in Kuwait has expressed condolences on the demise of family of four people, who were charred to death in a fire accident in Kuwait.

The Indian family of four, who lost their lives, included two children as well.

"Embassy @indembkwt expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Mr Mathews Mulackal, his wife and 2 children due to fire in his flat in Abassiya yesterday night," the Indian embassy wrote in a post on X.

It stated that the officials will ensure the early repatriation of the family's mortal remains.

"Embassy is in touch with his family and will ensure early repatriation of mortal remains," the embassy said.

Earlier in June, at least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labor accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf.

Among the deceased from the fire incident that took place on June 12, seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to 23 people from Kerala.

