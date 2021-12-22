Emergency declared on Nantes-Porto Flight

An emergency has been declared on the flight from Nantes to Porto operated by EasyJet on Wednesday, tracker RadarBox said.

"EasyJet flight #EJU16TP from Nantes (NTE) to Porto (OPO) is declaring an emergency," RadarBox tweeted, adding that the plane is diverting to Bordeaux. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

