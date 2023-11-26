Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk hang out courtside at Knicks game

Los Angeles, Nov 26 Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk were spotted courtside at the New York Knicks home game against the Miami Heat.

The duo came prepared, both to cheer on the game and to stun in their neutral-toned looks, reports People magazine. For the outing, Ratajkowski, 32, wore a brown overshirt, a matching up, baggy black trousers, black heels and a gold choker.

Shayk, 37, opted for a cream dress, tall brown boots with a heel, a black puffer jacket and large silver hoops.

As per People, the duo posed for snaps at the game and were also caught on camera on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden as they laughed and waved.

Shayk posted a handful of memories from the outing to an Instagram carousel, which featured black-and-white selfies and some behind-the-scenes snaps together where she and Ratajkowski are seen sitting on a vehicle at the venue. "Basketball nite with Emzie @emrata" she captioned the pics. "Love you", Ratajkowski responded in the comment section.

The pair were also seen out together in New York grabbing a bite to eat days before, according to the Daily Mail. For that night out, Ratajkowski wore black sunglasses, a beige jacket, black pants and a cosy pair of neon trainers, while her friend opted for black sunglasses of her own, a white dress and a black coat.

Last month, Ratajkowski posted to Instagram in honour of the 3-year anniversary of her announcing her first pregnancy with son Sylvester Apollo Bear. In the post, she shared her original announcement video, directed by Lena Dunham, and explained that she wanted to post it on Instagram after she "decided it needed to live here permanently." "It may seem obvious and cliche to say that time goes fast but in reality it’s very easy to forget to appreciate every second we have," she wrote. "Maybe this video will serve as a reminder of that for you today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor