Emirates Arabian Horse Society signs MoU with German counterpart

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its German counterpart to enhance cooperation in the field of exchanging research on Arabian horses and their origins.

This also includes adopting a common link between the records of the two societies regarding breeds and genealogical research and mutual benefit from studies, programmes and events on Arabian horses.

The MoU was signed yesterday in Aachen, Germany, on the sidelines of the All Nations Cup organised by the German Arab Horse Society, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, and Manfred Jedzini, President of the German Arab Horse Society. (ANI/WAM)

