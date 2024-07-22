Emirates Driving Company acquires 51 pc stake in 'Excellence Premier Investment'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Driving Company, a subsidiary of Multiply Group, has announced the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Excellence Premier Investment, the parent company of the Excellence Driving Centre.

In a press release today, the company said that the move is part of Emirates Driving Company's (EDC) ongoing efforts to expand significantly and enhance its distinguished services.

It is also part of EDC's strategic priorities, where it is exploring sustainable growth through various opportunities locally and across the GCC and working to achieve national and international accreditation for excellence in driver education.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said, "With its high market value and exceptional customer satisfaction, Excellence Driving Centre will become a valuable addition to our company, where together we will be able to collaborate to achieve the best outcomes for our customers as well as expand our services to become the regional leader and ultimately enhance road safety across the entire region."

Excellence Driving Centre was established in 2020, while Emirates Driving Company was founded in 2000. (ANI/WAM)

