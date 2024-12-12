Emirates Group extends Airbus Leadership Programme for UAE Nationals

Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus Beyond to extend Airbus's Leadership Programme for the Group's Emirati workforce for another three years.

The MoU was signed by Amira Al Falasi, Emirates Group's Senior Vice President, Training & Development; and Airbus Beyond CEO Adam McGonigal, in the presence of Oliver Grohmann, Emirates Group's Executive Vice President Human Resources; Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO at Emirates and Philippe Fontes, Human Resources Director at Airbus Africa and Middle-East.

The renewed agreement extends Airbus Beyond's bespoke training modules for the Group's Emirati talent, preparing them through experiences, exposure and educational programmes to equip them for future positions.

More than 45 UAE Nationals in three cohorts have so far completed the Airbus Leadership Programme which has been designed to cultivate the capabilities required to lead effectively in this fast-paced world, blending industry-knowledge with essential leadership skills.

The leadership programme comprises two modules that combine theoretical and practical trainings. Each module runs across five days, with the first module taking place in Toulouse, Airbus's home base. The second module is conducted in Singapore.

Module 1 is designed to build self-awareness and emotional intelligence, raising confidence and further empowering talent as they navigate through their career growth paths. Module 2 encompasses practical training and delves into real-world business simulations that further enhance problem-solving and analytical skills.

The Emirates Group currently offers various programmes dedicated to developing current and future Emirati leaders. These programmes ensure the Group's UAE National workforce remains agile and well-positioned to support its business objectives and vision for the future. (ANI/WAM)

