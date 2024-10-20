Emirates National Schools participate in Central Asian Universities Forum in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 20, (ANI/WAM): Emirates National Schools recently participated in the Central Asian Universities Forum and Strategic Education Partners Meeting in Uzbekistan.

This event showcased the school's commitment to global best practices and innovative teaching methods aimed at fostering creativity and expanding future opportunities for students.

Ahmad Al-Bastaki, Deputy Director-General of Emirates National Schools, highlighted the importance of this participation in demonstrating the school's esteemed position and leadership on local, regional, and international stages. This involvement was in response to an invitation from the Uzbek Ministry of Education and took place under the patronage of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan. The forum brought together prominent universities and educational institutions from Central Asia, alongside strategic education partners in Uzbekistan.

Emirates National Schools were invited due to their strong relationships within Uzbekistan's educational sector, marked by numerous collaborative projects and initiatives that enhance educational excellence in both countries.

In his address at the forum, Al-Bastaki expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the Uzbek government to improve education quality. He noted that cooperation between Emirates National Schools and the Ministry of Education began in 2023, achieving notable success in various areas. This collaboration included a Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2023, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Advanced training programmes for Uzbek teachers were conducted at Emirates National Schools in Abu Dhabi, allowing participants to experience the evolution of teaching methods, quality facilities, and the exceptional environment that supports student development, particularly in leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in education.

Al-Bastaki also mentioned a summer camp held in Tashkent during the summer of 2024 for tenth and eleventh-grade students from Emirates National Schools. This initiative allowed 30 students to engage in cultural exchange and gain insights into Uzbek society and its development. Additionally, in September 2024, Emirates National Schools welcomed a delegation of Uzbek students for training, further strengthening cultural and educational ties between the two nations.

He emphasised the significance of this participation, which underscores the distinguished standing of Emirates National Schools and their success in representing the UAE at this important forum. This participation reflects the wise leadership's commitment to education as a vital investment in the future.

Plans were also announced to establish a permanent summer camp for students of Emirates National Schools in Uzbekistan, which will benefit students from both countries. This initiative illustrates the school's dedication to ongoing support and collaboration in education while promoting their message of excellence around the world.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Bastaki met with Uzbek Minister of Education Khilola Oktamovna, expressing appreciation for the invitation to the event and presenting her with a commemorative plaque from Emirates National Schools. (ANI/WAM)

