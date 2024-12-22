Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): Emirati women have played a vital role in the UAE's most significant achievements during 2024, a year marked by their growing presence and impact across various fields.

The year has witnessed several milestones that highlight the success of the UAE's policies to empower and build the capacities of Emirati women. Notably, the UAE advanced to 7th place globally and retained its top regional position in the UN Gender Equality Index 2024, issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Women's representation in the UAE government increased with the appointment of Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, as Minister of Family, following the establishment of the new ministry.

The UAE launched the National Policy for Improving Women's Health, aimed at creating a comprehensive, multi-sectoral framework to ensure women have access to the highest levels of preventive, therapeutic, and rehabilitative healthcare throughout their lives.

To strengthen women's roles in sustainable economic development, the Ministry of Economy has issued a ministerial decision mandating private joint-stock companies in the UAE to allocate at least one seat for women on their boards of directors after the completion of the current board's term. This directive, part of a national economic empowerment strategy, will be implemented starting January 2025 to promote diversity in business leadership.

In this context, the Ministry of Economy and the General Women's Union signed a cooperation memorandum to improve communication and unify efforts aimed at advancing economic empowerment and strengthening women's roles in sustainable economic development.

The agreement aims to advance the economic empowerment agenda and strengthen the role of women in sustainable economic development, one of the distinguishing features of the UAE's inspiring model for women's empowerment.

This partnership focuses on increasing the participation of women entrepreneurs in commercial activities and promoting their economic contributions both locally and regionally.

The General Women's Union launched the second phase of the Women's Economic Empowerment Programme, aimed at equipping Emirati women with skills in various sectors, particularly entrepreneurship. The programme supports women starting or expanding small and medium-sized businesses.

During the 2024 UAE Government's annual meetings, an agreement was signed between the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the UAE Gender Balance Council to enhance Emirati women's participation in the private sector through joint initiatives and programmes.

Women made up 70 per cent of university graduates in the UAE, constituted 46 per cent of the total workforce, and 68 per cent of them were employed in the public sector. They held nearly one-third of ministerial positions and comprised 50 per cent of the Federal National Council's seats. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor