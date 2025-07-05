Emirati Women's Day 2025 to be marked under theme 'Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Fatima bint Mubarak "The Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the official theme for Emirati Women's Day 2025 has been approved as "Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years".

Marked annually on August 28, this year's occasion coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union in 1975. The theme reflects a national celebration of community partnership and the continuous achievements of Emirati women across five decades.

The directive aligns with the announcement by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, designating 2025 as the 'Year of Community' under the theme "Hand in Hand". It underscores the country's vision of strengthening national cohesion and reaffirming the essential role of Emirati women as partners in the nation's journey of development and progress.

This year's theme carries profound national and social meaning, symbolising the participatory spirit that defines the UAE's approach to women's empowerment. It also affirms the need to continue advancing through collaboration across all segments of society.

The theme approval comes within the framework of the continued efforts led by the General Women's Union under the guidance of Fatima bint Mubarak, since its establishment as a national institution supporting women's causes and affirming their central role in the UAE's development.

Through her visionary leadership, the Union has built an integrated system rooted in empowerment and anchored in the values of identity, solidarity, and community partnership.

Emirati Women's Day serves as a national occasion to take pride in the accomplishments of Emirati women and renew the pledge to work hand in hand with men, guided by the leadership's conviction that empowering women is empowering the nation, and that investing in women's potential is a driver of sustainable development and national advancement. (ANI/WAM)

